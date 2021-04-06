How to include persons with disabilities in disaster response

This guide draws on lessons on inclusion of persons with disabilities that come from the response to Cyclone Idai in 2019 and international guidance. Mozambique faces challenges in its development context as well as from high risk of disasters. The country’s population is 29.5 million people and 46% are below the poverty line. Risk of hazards that affect the country include cyclones, floods, earthquakes, droughts, landslides and now the COVID-19 pandemic. These hazards can come one after each other, or even at the same time, which increases risk and makes response and recovery more challenging.