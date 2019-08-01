01 Aug 2019

Health-Seeking Behaviours in Sofala and Manica in Relation to Cyclone Idai Response

Report
from Institute of Development Studies
Published on 01 Jul 2019 View Original

Rapid review question: What are the health-seeking and nutritional practices of the affected populations? How do they frame, understand and engage in prevention of cholera/AWD, malaria, measles/rubella (or vaccine preventable diseases); infant and child feeding and other relevant diseases? What do these entail in terms of behaviour change communication and community engagement?

This review is based on a review of literature and consultation with experts that was undertaken in April-May 2019. It is important to take this information with caution, as much of the literature was produced before the current crisis, in which social organisation may have undergone significant change due to the impact of the cyclone. Rapid ethnographic assessments and other social science surveys in the field should run in parallel to the response.

Read full publication online

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.