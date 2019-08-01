Health-Seeking Behaviours in Sofala and Manica in Relation to Cyclone Idai Response

Rapid review question: What are the health-seeking and nutritional practices of the affected populations? How do they frame, understand and engage in prevention of cholera/AWD, malaria, measles/rubella (or vaccine preventable diseases); infant and child feeding and other relevant diseases? What do these entail in terms of behaviour change communication and community engagement?

This review is based on a review of literature and consultation with experts that was undertaken in April-May 2019. It is important to take this information with caution, as much of the literature was produced before the current crisis, in which social organisation may have undergone significant change due to the impact of the cyclone. Rapid ethnographic assessments and other social science surveys in the field should run in parallel to the response.

Read full publication online