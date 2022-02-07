Graduation Programme in Mozambique: Objectives of the Impact Evaluation on employment, welfare and social integration for refugees and host communities

This overview note summarizes the objectives of the graduation programme in Mozambique, outlines the main research questions, and highlights the selection criteria of beneficiaries and the timeline of data collection for the impact evaluation.

The impact evaluation aims not only to understand the standard impacts of the graduation programme on labour, income, and food security of both refugees and ultra-poor hosts, but also to measure the impact on social cohesion, trust and emotional health. It further examines how programme beneficiaries engaged in self versus wage employment may experience economic and social integration differently.

Further, these results will inform the Poverty Alleviation Coalition (PAC) launched at the Global Refugee Forum in December 2019 by UNHCR and partners with an aim to raise $700 million for implementing the Graduation Approach in 35 countries from 2021-2025. At the time of writing this document, some $5.7M has been raised for projects in Bangladesh, Ecuador, Kenya, Peru, and Mozambique. Findings from this research can further inform UNHCR’s livelihoods programming, specifically helping to assess the value of the graduation approach and contributing to the evidence base needed to sustain the added cost of graduation programmes.

THE GRADUATION APPROACH IN NAMPULA, MOZAMBIQUE

UNHCR has long seen the value and potential of the graduation approach to support extremely poor and vulnerable refugees and nationals. Between 2013- 2018, refugees in 6 countries ((Burkina Faso, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, Zambia, Zimbabwe) have participated in graduation services. The graduation approach is a sequenced package of social and economic assistance to build participants’ economic self-reliance by achieving sustained income and move out of extreme poverty within a specified period (generally 12-36 months).

The Maratane Refugee Camp is home to about 9,500 refugees and asylum seekers primarily from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, Somalia and other countries. From the host community, about 16,390 people directly depend on the camp for social services provided by UNHCR and the government.

In Nampula, Mozambique, UNHCR is in the process of implementing a graduation programme for a small cohort of refugees in the Maratane camp and host community members. The programme started in 2018 with the first cohort including 10 refugees and 108 host community members. The second cohort began in August 2019 and includes 77 refugees and 89 host community individuals and includes assistance in the following areas: consumption support, instructions on resume-writing, core skills training, language and financial literacy classes, market-oriented skills and vocational training, job support, asset transfer and coaching services to provide encouragement and improve self-esteem as well as interventions personalized to individual needs.

The programme also includes facilitation with self employment and wage employment, including paid apprenticeships to improve linkages to jobs and improve the employability of participants with limited experience.

PROGRAMME ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

In the effort to design the eligibility criteria for identifying extremely poor households for the programme, UNHCR, together with TrickleUp, studied the World Bank targeting strategy for social protection programmes in Mozambique as well as gleamed lessons from meta-analysis on global poverty assessments. We also studied existing vulnerability criteria applied by the Government of Mozambique and indicators from the National Poverty Assessment and the Demographic Health Survey (DHS) which were found to be good predictors of poverty in the country.

Refugees and host community individuals who registered interest to participate in the programme were administered a questionnaire that followed the methodology of the Simple Poverty Scorecard, an index that uses 10 indicators to identify poor and extremely poor Mozambique nationals using data from the most recent National Poverty Assessment (2014/15 Household Budget Survey). This scorecard approach is used by the Government of Mozambique to enrol nationals into social safety net programmes.

Recruiting participants was a challenge, especially for the first cohort, mainly due to the spread of misinformation that refugees who participate in livelihoods assistance programmes would lose their eligibility for resettlement and food aid.

After a communications campaign to clarify the programme objectives, the programme commenced in August 2019 with a second cohort of 77 refugees and 89 host community individuals (166 in total). The second cohort successfully completed the graduation program in end 2021 and an impact evaluation is being finalized in 2022.

WAGE-EMPLOYMENT

Through partnerships with local businesses, the technical training focused on skills that were in demand by businesses in the area. Two technical trainings have been conducted so far (e.g. house cleaning) and these have directly led to the hiring of participants.

As of end-March 2020, seven people have been hired, all commencing between February-March with a 3-month probationary period. A hotel hired four chambermaids and a doorman, while a bakery hired a head of production, and the local enterprise hired an event assistant. An additional contact with a university and school was in process but due to the closure of schools as a result of Covid-19, this hiring process was interrupted.

Beyond training and jobs facilitation, the programme helps participants with the preparation of legal documents, identification number, and curriculum vitae needed for specific job applications.

Employment support was also given in the form of cash assistance for transport and food for the first month of employment as well as pre-employment courses on work etiquette.

SELF-EMPLOYMENT

As the refugees and host community members in Nampula province dwell in semi-urban settings, the livelihoods programming involves assistance towards wage-employment and self-employment in a range of sectors including artisan work and handicrafts, agriculture, waste management and bio char. All those benefitting from self-employment also received personal coaching on the design of a business plan.

TIMELINE OF DATA COLLECTION FOR IMPACT EVALUATION

Baseline data, which is a record of the circumstances of programme beneficiaries before the start of the programme, was collected in the third quarter of 2019. Midline data is planned for the fourth quarter of 2020 and an endline data collection (fundraising still ongoing) will aim to be completed within 6 months of the end of the 18-month programme.

NEXT STEPS

The graduation programme for the second cohort in Nampula ended in end 2021 (with a 6 month delay due to Covid-19). Following the completion of the endline data collection, the findings and analysis will be presented through an impact evaluation report in 2022.

THE RESEARCH TEAM

The Co-Principal Investigators leading the impact evaluation include: Dr. Sandra Sequeira, Associate Professor in Development Economics at the London School of Economics, and Dr. Theresa Beltramo, Head of Research, Analytics and Knowledge Management at UNCH