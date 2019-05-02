Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 2 May 2019

COMOROS

On 24 April, Tropical Cyclone Kenneth hit Comoros Islands killing seven people and injuring over 200. Strong winds and torrential rains have affected more than 45,000 people of whom an estimated of 20,000 have been displaced. More than 10,800 houses have been destroyed. The cyclone has impacted on livelihoods as an estimated 60-80% of staple crops have been destroyed and over 1,600 livestock lost. Many people have difficulties accessing clean water as more than 70 water tanks have been destroyed. Over 600 schools and at least six health facilities have also been damaged or destroyed and/or roads are blocked. Access to power is severely limited as most of the country’s electricity grid has been damaged.

MOZAMBIQUE

On 25 April, Tropical Cyclone Kenneth hit the northern province of Cabo Delgado, affecting 170,000 people, killing 38 people and displacing over 20,000. Nearly 35,000 houses have been destroyed or partially damaged, as well as 200 classrooms affecting access to education for more than 20,000 students. At least 14 health facilities have also been impacted. Livelihoods and food security are likely to deteriorate following the impact of the Cyclone and the torrential rain across more than 30,000 hectares of crops, at the time when the harvest was supposed to begin. The impact of Cyclone Idai in central Mozambique, in addition to below average harvest in the south and damage brought by Cyclone Kenneth in the north are likely to bring more widespread IPC 3 outcomes in both drought and flood affected areas.

SOMALIA

Food security and nutrition is deteriorating in northern and central Somalia as well as the Somali region of Ethiopia. A poor rainy season from October to December 2018, a harsh dry season in early 2019 and below-average rainfall over the past month has exacerbated drought conditions. The water shortage is already resulting in increased commodity prices, deterioration of livestock and agropastoral conditions, and displacement of people. In Somalia approximately 1.7 million people are now estimated to be in IPC Phase 3 and IPC Phase 4 between April and June, an increase of 10% from the previous projection of 1.5 million for February to June. In Ethiopia, nearly all of the Somali region is expected to remain in IPC Phase 3 through September. Many of the affected areas are still recovering from the 2016/17 drought. Early action is needed to avert a food security and nutrition crisis by scaling up immediate life-saving assistance.

