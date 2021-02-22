Mozambique
GIEWS Update: Mozambique, 22 February 2021
Attachments
Erratic weather conditions and conflict curb 2021 production prospects in northern provinces, likely increasing the levels of food insecurity
Highlights
Rainfall deficits since the start of the cropping season in northern Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces have negatively affected crops, curbing cereal production prospects in 2021.
The ongoing conflict in Cabo Delgado Province and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have heightened households’ vulnerability and are expected to aggravate conditions in 2021.
The 2021 cyclone season is still active and more cyclones could further undermine food availability and access in the north.