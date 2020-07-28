GIEWS Country Brief: Mozambique 28 July 2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cereal production in 2020 estimated above five-year average, reflecting production gains in central and northern regions

Cereal import requirements in 2020/21 estimated slightly higher than average

Prices of maize declined in recent months, but remained higher year on year

Prior to COVID-19 pandemic, 1.7 million people estimated to be food insecure in early 2020

Effects of pandemic and resurgence in violence in northern Cabo Delgado expected to contribute to increase food insecurity in 2020

Cereal production in 2020 estimated above-average

Harvesting of the main cereal crops was completed in June and aggregate production in 2020 is estimated at 3 million tonnes, 12 percent above the average and 5 percent above the previous year. The larger output in 2020 mostly reflects an expected increase in the area harvested due to substantially less crop losses compared to the previous year when two cyclones traversed the major cereal-producing areas and average yields.

The bulk of the cereal outturn is comprised of maize, with an output in 2020 estimated at 2.1 million tonnes, while the paddy harvest is estimated at 0.5 million tonnes, both above the weather-reduced levels in 2019 and above their respective averages. Most of the yearly production increase was concentrated in central and northern areas that offset the shortfalls in production in the minor producing southern areas