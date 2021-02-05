GIEWS Country Brief: Mozambique 05-February-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Pandemic, extreme weather events and insecurity aggravate food insecurity in 2021

Extreme weather events and dry conditions curb production expectations for 2021 cereal crops

Planting of the 2021 cereal crops is complete. Following a good start to the rainy season in October 2020, a period of below‑average rains in November in central and northern provinces led to the development of moderate moisture deficits and caused planting delays. Reduced rainfall levels continued in northern provinces, particularly in coastal areas, in the subsequent two months and resulted in large seasonal rainfall deficits and poor vegetation conditions as of late January 2021.

In central provinces, the landfall of Tropical storm “Chalane” in late December 2020 brought significant rainfall to Sofala and Manica provinces, already affected by Cyclone “Idai” in 2019, but it caused only minimal damage to the agriculture sector. On 23 January 2021, Cyclone “Eloise” made landfall in central provinces, bringing heavy rainfall and causing localized floods. The cyclone resulted in the displacement of rural populations, damage of infrastructure and disruptions to farming activities. Initial assessments indicate that over 100 000 hectares of cropped land were affected, but the extent of damage to crops is not yet known.

For the February‑April 2021 period, below‑average rainfall amounts are forecast for southern parts of the country, while average to above‑average amounts are forecast in central and northern parts. Although the weather outlook portends to generally favourable conditions for crops, particularly in the main producing areas, the risk of more cyclones remains. Although the 2021 national cereal production is expected to remain near average, crop losses due to extreme weather events, including cyclones and droughts, are likely to result in production shortfalls in localized areas.

Cereal production in 2020 estimated above five‑year average

Aggregate cereal production is estimated at 3 million tonnes in 2020, 12 percent above the five‑year average and 5 percent more than the previous year’s outturn. The larger output in 2020 was largely the result of an increase in the area harvested, following substantial crop losses in 2019 due to the effects of two cyclones.

Cereal import requirements in 2020/21 estimated slightly above average

Aggregate cereal import requirements are estimated at nearly 1.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 marketing year (April/March), slightly above the previous year and 6 percent above the five‑year average. Most of the import needs are related to rice and wheat, quantities of which are forecast at near‑average levels of 615 000 and 650 000 tonnes, respectively. The remaining amount is maize, which is likely to be sourced from neighbouring South Africa. Although the supplies of these cereals are estimated to be ample in the international markets, the depreciation of the national currency during 2020 has had a detrimental impact on the country’s import capacity and could exert upward pressure on domestic prices during the next months, when supplies from local production dwindle and imports cover an increasing share of domestic consumption.

Prices of maize mostly stable in second half of 2020

Retail prices of white maize increased moderately since June 2020 and, as of November, they were lower on a yearly basis. The generally stable prices are attributed to the adequate national supply situation following the production upturn in 2020. In addition, food markets and internal trade of staple foods were reported to have been functioning relatively normally during the pandemic, limiting the localized supply shortfalls and preventing price spikes. However, the depreciation of the national currency throughout 2020 is likely to exert upward pressure on prices in early 2021. As of January 2021, the Mozambican metical had lost over 20 percent of its value against the US dollar over the previous 12 months.

Food insecurity to peak in early 2021 due to economic downturn, conflict and extreme weather events

According to the latest IPC analysis released in mid‑January 2021, the number of food insecure people for the January‑March 2021 period was estimated at 2.9 million, slightly above the estimated 2.7 million during the October‑December 2020 period. Most of the food insecure people are located in rural areas (2.1 million) in southern provinces of Inhambane, Gaza and Maputo and in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. The increased level of food insecurity is the result of drought‑induced production shortfalls in southern provinces in 2020 and internal displacements in northern provinces due to a resurgence of violence in Cabo Delgado Province. In addition, reduced income‑generating opportunities and low remittances due to the pandemic‑induced economic downturn have contributed to exacerbate households’ vulnerability.

Prior to the landfall of Cyclone “Eloise” in late January, the food security situation was expected to improve during the April‑September 2021 period, with a projection of 1.7 million people in need of food assistance, reflecting increased food availability from the main harvest. However, the negative effects of the cyclone, which has affected about 314 000 people, could limit the extent of seasonal food security improvements. Furthermore, the introduction of new containment measures in January 2021 to slow the spread of the COVID‑19 pandemic following a recent upsurge in cases, is likely to further affect economic activities and exert additional pressure on the already eroded resources of the households. The new measures include a 30‑day curfew, enforced from 5 February 2021, in the greater Maputo area, while land borders with South Africa were closed earlier in January.

