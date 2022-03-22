Gender-based violence AoR: Situational analysis - Cyclone Gombe, Ilha de Mozambique, Nampula (March 2022)

1. Background and Methodology

Gender based violence (GBV) is a major risk for women and girls and population groups who are in particularly vulnerable situations, especially when residing in relocation or transit sites. GBV risks are exacerbated when disasters such as the recent Cyclone Gombe strike. To gain a deeper insight into the specific risks of GBV that women, girls and at-risk population groups face in Nampula in the aftermath of Cyclone Gombe as well as the existing GBV response and prevention mechanisms of women and girls, the GBV Area of Responsibility (AoR), in collaboration with UNFPA, conducted a safety assessment in 5 relocation centres in Lumbo, district of Ilha de Mozambique.

Cyclone Gombe made landfall in Mossuril district in Nampula province on 11 March 2022, leaving at least Three women displaced by cyclone Gombe, Mesquita Umar - Tocolo March 2022 478,237 people affected, 82 people injured and 56 killed in Nampula and Zambezia provinces (National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD) situational update, 19 March 2022). 53,383 houses have been completely and 39,513 partially destroyed, and 39 health centers, 1,458 classrooms, 2,748 electricity stations and 943 km of roads severely damaged. 143,904 students are estimated to be affected. As of 19 March, 44 temporary accommodation centers have been opened by the Government, hosting 20,556 people (33 in Nampula, 11 in Zambezia), which have critical needs in health, GBV/Protection, food and shelters/Non-Food Items (NFIs). The humanitarian response led by INGD is ongoing, including the conduct of multisectoral rapid needs assessments. This situational analysis aims to provide additional information on the specific GBV risks and needs that women and girls face in the accommodation centers in order to inform the overall humanitarian response on the ground.

The methodology of the safety audits was qualitative, through Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) and Key Informant Interviews (KIIs). FGDs and KIIs were conducted during the 3rd week of March 2022. 5 FGDs were conducted in the district of Ilha de Mozambique, administrative post of Lumbo, including in the following locations: 1) Escola Primaria Jembesse - Cuthuca (hosts 22 families), 2) Mesquita Umar - Tocolo (hosts 28 families), 3) Escola Primaria - Entete (hosts 25 families), 4) Casa de Dislocados - Namiroto (hosts 28 families), and 5) Predio Saculo - Jembesse (hosts 32 families), which according to preliminary indications, are the most affected sites. FGDs had an average number of 4 participants per FGD. In total, 17 women and girls were consulted. An additional 2 Key Informant Interviews (KII) were conducted in Ilha de Mozambique municipality with representatives of the Police (PRM), Cabinete de atendimento a familia e menores vitima de violencia, and DPGCAS, Reparticao de assunto de mulher e acao social.