Food security and climate change, the pressing reality of Mozambique

In 2019, Mozambique was the most affected country world-wide by the impacts of extreme weather events. It scored fifth over the period 2000-2019 (Global Climate Risk Index 2021). While the country only contributes 0.1 - 0.2% to global emission,

Mozambique is the 38th most vulnerable and the 13th least ready country to address the effects of climate change.

Historical trends indicate there is a strong relationship between food insecurity and exposure to climate hazards. As 70% of the population depend on climate-sensitive agricultural production for their food and livelihoods, increased frequency and intensity of storms, droughts and floods are likely to pose pressure on agricultural income undermining 25% of the country’s economy, 70% of livelihoods, as well as the food and nutrition security of the whole country.

WFP has invested in a growing body of evidence on the impact of climate change in Mozambique. Three pieces of evidence have been published:

the Integrated Context Analysis the Climate Analysis Climate Projections, as part of the UK Met Office/WFP Joint Report “Food security and livelihoods under a changing climate in Mozambique - Preparing for the Future”.

Through these pieces of analysis, WFP makes available information to understand the country’s experienced climate and weather; identify the prevailing vulnerabilities; recognize the key hazards (& their relationship to vulnerabilities); project these complex relationships into the future; and, support the prioritization of actions, including livelihoods, geographies, hazards, etc.

Based on these, WFP has partnered with the Government of Mozambique to develop tools and systems to better monitor and forecast drought events, while also establishing forecast-based triggers that can be linked to contingency finance and plans that can incite early action and preparedness.

To operationalize these, WFP and the Government are prioritizing the use of existing national social protection systems and programs. The approach is aligned with the National Basic Social Security Strategy (2016–2024), which aims to make national social protection systems and programs better able to adapt and respond to natural disasters and climate shocks. The work is done in close coordination with the National Disaster for Management Agency (INGD) to ensure the adequate scale up of preparedness and early actions, where social protection is not present. By working with social protection and disaster risk management authorities, preparedness and early actions can be further linked to longer-term resilience initiatives, ensuring that there is a continuum across relief, recovery, and development interventions.