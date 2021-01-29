Food for the Hungry mobilizes immediate disaster relief response to Tropical Cyclone Eloise

The international humanitarian organization is actively supporting communities in Mozambique following the devastating effects of the tropical cyclone.

Beira, Mozambique (January 29, 2021) – Today, international aid organization Food for the Hungry (FH) announced the details of its response in Mozambique following the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Eloise.

FH’s in-action response plan covers the districts of Nhamatanda, Beira, and Dondo in the province of Sofala. Serving 2,200 households immediately, FH is distributing hygiene kits, female dignity kits, household shelter kits, shelter repair tools, and emergency kitchen kits, as well as COVID-19 PPE for staff and volunteers in the area.

FH is a member of the multi-sector consortium CHEMO, which it co-leads with World Vision. This consortium has implemented several multi-million dollar US Government awards in recent years. In 2019, FH received emergency response funding from WFP, UNICEF, DRA and other institutional donors to assist in the same area in the wake of Cyclone Idai.

Judy Atoni, Food for the Hungry's Mozambique Country Director, said “The situation in Beira and surrounding districts is devastating. Food for the Hungry’s approach to disaster relief is holistic in nature. As an organization, we are invested in facilitating lasting solutions for the regions we support. In the coming weeks, we’ll be working with peer organizations to develop and implement long term humanitarian aid to help those affected.”

Category 2 Tropical Cyclone Eloise hit Sofala Province on January 23, 2021, with wind gusts up to 160 kph (99 mph), moving into the coastal city of Beira resulting in widespread flooding. To date, Tropical Cyclone Eloise has affected more than 248,000 and displaced 16,693 people. It’s impacts include the flooding of 142,149 hectares of crops and the damage/destruction of 16,967 houses, 161 classrooms, and 26 health centers.

Having worked with hundreds of communities in Mozambique since 1987, FH continues to work alongside governmental organizations and peer international NGOs to formulate medium to long term assistance programs. Following the initial emergency response interventions, FH will focus on community rehabilitation, the infrastructure of educational and health facilities, and the recuperation of agricultural assets.

