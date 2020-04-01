Food for the Hungry COVID-19 Response

On March 11, 2020, The World Health Organization declared the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic. The virus which causes COVID-19 has spread to most of the countries, regions, and territories around the world and it currently places a significant threat on areas with weaker healthcare infrastructure and fewer social safety nets. Food for the Hungry is aware of the catastrophic potential of the disease in the places we work. This includes people in refugee and displaced persons camps; countries ravaged by conflict; regions of extreme poverty; and women, children, people living with disabilities and the elderly who will be disproportionately affected by these types of emergencies. FH is not new to responding to public health emergencies or the secondary effects of similar disasters. Our community-level programming in Africa, Asia and Latin America places the organization and its staff in a unique position to pivot quickly to the needs of vulnerable communities who will be deeply affected by the spread of the virus.

Our Response

FH’s response plan is shaped by four pillars: