Food for the Hungry COVID-19 Response
On March 11, 2020, The World Health Organization declared the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic. The virus which causes COVID-19 has spread to most of the countries, regions, and territories around the world and it currently places a significant threat on areas with weaker healthcare infrastructure and fewer social safety nets. Food for the Hungry is aware of the catastrophic potential of the disease in the places we work. This includes people in refugee and displaced persons camps; countries ravaged by conflict; regions of extreme poverty; and women, children, people living with disabilities and the elderly who will be disproportionately affected by these types of emergencies. FH is not new to responding to public health emergencies or the secondary effects of similar disasters. Our community-level programming in Africa, Asia and Latin America places the organization and its staff in a unique position to pivot quickly to the needs of vulnerable communities who will be deeply affected by the spread of the virus.
Our Response
FH’s response plan is shaped by four pillars:
Ensuring staff and community safety as existing programming is adapted: The safety of staff, partners, and participants is a priority. FH is adapting programming to ensure all stakeholders are able to abide by WHO and national governments’ guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus. This includes creative programming in education, agriculture, and livelihoods, and the use of technology to share health and WASH messages. Staff support also includes Duty of Care and adapted security plans.
Essential lifesaving services: FH remains committed to its mission, and will continue implementing lifesaving services in health and WASH. Also, programming will be scaled up to include response activities such as food distributions.
Active reduction of the spread of COVID-19: FH is working with and through partners to scale up WASH programming and preventative education, and support the acquisition of personal protective equipment.
Early Recovery: The impacts of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable communities will extend far beyond the individual and public health consequences, resulting in new and heightened educational, social, economic, and political challenges. FH is working to understand, prevent and mitigate these challenges while simultaneously preparing for early recovery programs.