08 Oct 2019

Food for the Hungry and Water Mission Collaborate to Reach Five Communities in Post-Disaster Contexts

Report
from Food for the Hungry, Water Mission International
Published on 08 Oct 2019

Collaboration between NGOs Key in Aftermath of Worst Storm to Impact the Southern Hemisphere

Six months have passed since Cyclone Idai devastated Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe. Weeks later, Cyclone Kenneth was the strongest cyclone to make landfall in Mozambique. With more than one million people impacted by these dual storms, the need for aid was immediate and urgent.

Together, Food for the Hungry and Water Mission worked to provide safe water to the communities hardest hit by the storms through the distribution of hygiene kits, water purification systems, latrine construction, handwashing tippy-taps and promotion of essential hygiene behavior. In any natural disaster, safe water is the number one need. Even more alarming is the need for safe water in order to prevent outbreaks of waterborne illnesses like cholera which can dramatically increase death tolls following disasters of these magnitudes.

The partnership has provided people with access to safe water, with Food for the Hungry and Water Mission reaching nearly 65,000 people. Through the rehabilitation of existing projects, the installations of new safe water systems in internally displaced person (IDP) camps, and health and hygiene promotion – communities in Malawi and Mozambique have one less worry: safe water is flowing and keeping communities healthy.

While the need is great and the response is ongoing, Food for the Hungry and Water Mission are actively committed to providing safe water for the long term. To learn more about opportunities to collaborate and work toward SDG 6, clean water and sanitation for all, visit https://www.fh.org/our-work/disaster-response/ and https://watermission.org/global-water-crisis/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.