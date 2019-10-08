Food for the Hungry and Water Mission Collaborate to Reach Five Communities in Post-Disaster Contexts

Collaboration between NGOs Key in Aftermath of Worst Storm to Impact the Southern Hemisphere

Six months have passed since Cyclone Idai devastated Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe. Weeks later, Cyclone Kenneth was the strongest cyclone to make landfall in Mozambique. With more than one million people impacted by these dual storms, the need for aid was immediate and urgent.

Together, Food for the Hungry and Water Mission worked to provide safe water to the communities hardest hit by the storms through the distribution of hygiene kits, water purification systems, latrine construction, handwashing tippy-taps and promotion of essential hygiene behavior. In any natural disaster, safe water is the number one need. Even more alarming is the need for safe water in order to prevent outbreaks of waterborne illnesses like cholera which can dramatically increase death tolls following disasters of these magnitudes.

The partnership has provided people with access to safe water, with Food for the Hungry and Water Mission reaching nearly 65,000 people. Through the rehabilitation of existing projects, the installations of new safe water systems in internally displaced person (IDP) camps, and health and hygiene promotion – communities in Malawi and Mozambique have one less worry: safe water is flowing and keeping communities healthy.

While the need is great and the response is ongoing, Food for the Hungry and Water Mission are actively committed to providing safe water for the long term. To learn more about opportunities to collaborate and work toward SDG 6, clean water and sanitation for all, visit https://www.fh.org/our-work/disaster-response/ and https://watermission.org/global-water-crisis/.