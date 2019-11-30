Florinda’s story: how the climate crisis is affecting people living with HIV

By Saviano Abreu

Since March this year, when Cyclone Idai hit Sofala Province in central Mozambique, Florinda's health has been deteriorating. Living with HIV for many years, she has been unable to sustain the treatment, especially because of her poor diet. The family–Florinda and her three daughters–lost everything including their house and crops. They are now struggling to put food on the table every day.

