30 Nov 2019

Florinda’s story: how the climate crisis is affecting people living with HIV

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 29 Nov 2019 View Original
© OCHA/Saviano Abreu
Florinda (extreme right) with her three daughters.
© OCHA/Saviano Abreu

By Saviano Abreu

Since March this year, when Cyclone Idai hit Sofala Province in central Mozambique, Florinda's health has been deteriorating. Living with HIV for many years, she has been unable to sustain the treatment, especially because of her poor diet. The family–Florinda and her three daughters–lost everything including their house and crops. They are now struggling to put food on the table every day.

Read more on United Nations OCHA.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.