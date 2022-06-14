Flash Protection Update Ancuabe Forced Displacement - June 2022 | Issue #1 - 10 June 2022 - External Circulation

Ongoing Forced Displacement from Ancuabe

5,652 + (1,307 households)*

Approximate number of persons presently displaced

On 5 June, members of Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) attacked the villages of Nyewe and Nanduli in Ancuabe District of Cabo Delgado Province, forcing villagers to flee their homes and seek refuge in neighboring districts severely affecting the human rights and humanitarian situation. The villages attacked are located some 40 km from the main town of Ancuabe district and approximately 118 km from Pemba, Cabo Delgado’s capital. According to IOM/DTM tracking, some 4,887 individuals have been displaced, and Chiure and Pemba districts have received the largest influx of IDPs. These attacks in Ancuabe also occur against the backdrop of an increase in attacks by the NSAG in May 2022, particularly in the district of Macomia, as reported by the media. An attack by the NSAG in Meluco leading to displacement was also reported.