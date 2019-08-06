In the Field: Mozambique

A look back on teamwork & partnership

On the evening of 14 March Cyclone Idai tore through the coast of Mozambique, making landfall in Beira before leaving a trail of destruction across central Mozambique. Six weeks later, a second storm hit. Cyclone Kenneth passed over northern Mozambique, making it the first time in history that the country has been hit by two consecutive cyclones.

Below we look back on some of the operation’s partnerships, showing how, when the humanitarian community binds together, it leads to a stronger response.

Teaming up to assess the damage

When large scale disasters hit, quick assessments on logistics infrastructure are critical for planning. In the weeks following Cyclone Idai, Team Rubicon teamed up with the Logistics Cluster, the National Roads Authorities, OCHA and Handicap International/Atlas Logistique to conduct road assessments across some of the country’s hardest hit areas.

|The power of information

Handicap International/Atlas Logistique and Team Rubicon also shared live road access data with Logistics Cluster partners as it became available, leading to a common operational picture among Logistics Cluster partners.

So, if a bridge was broken or a culvert collapsed, as it did on the road from Tica to Buzi, responding agencies had information in near-real time. In this instance, the culvert was repaired within 12 hours of the collapse. Access to this update meant partners were able to plan routes effectively, reaching impacted and remote communities in the most efficient manner.

Overall, information received from partners across the humanitarian community led to the development of various maps and information products, increasing operational knowledge on logistics constraints and challenges across the region, and assisting over 100 partners with response planning for both the Cyclone Idai and Kenneth responses.

Taking to the skies

With the cyclones’ impact cutting off entire communities, air transport was critical in the initial days of the response to ensure lifesaving aid could reach those in need.

Following Cyclone Idai, WFP made an Mi8 helicopter available to the humanitarian community to assst in reaching remote locations around Beira.

This included isolated communities in Sofala Province like Goonda Majaca, reachable only with a two hours car trip, followed by 21 km on foot

Air transport was the fastest way to ensure the small community had access to life saving relief. To this location alone, the Logistics Cluster facilitated five airlifts, which included the delivery of more than 9 mt of shelter, hygiene kits, blankets, mosquito nets.

As the humanitarian response begins to scale down, Logistics Cluster operational activities will begin to shift towards preparedness initiatives, allowing those partnerships formed during the Cyclones’ response to only strengthen further.