Facts and Figures: ICRC Humanitarian Response in Mozambique, January – June 2022

Mozambique: humanitarian response improves living conditions in Cabo Delgado

From January to June 2022, the ICRC improved access to health care, clean water and livelihoods for people affected by the armed conflict in Cabo Delgado. In collaboration with the Mozambique Red Cross (CVM), it also provided basic household items, re-established family ties and opened six health centres, in addition to supporting vaccination against Covid-19 and promoting respect for International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

The armed conflict in Cabo Delgado affects thousands of families in Mozambique. Some 950,000 people had been internally displaced by the end of June 2022, according to the United Nations Agency for Migration (IOM). The effects of climate change have increased the vulnerability of the population, causing the displacement and destruction of homes, health facilities and crops.

To respond to the humanitarian consequences, we provided emergency aid and sustainable programs for displaced people. To meet the urgent needs of these families, we provided basic household items, including tarpaulins for shelter, in collaboration with the Red Cross of Mozambique (CVM). As part of our response to improve the resilience of the communities, we have improved access to health care, clean water and livelihoods. We developed an urban water distribution system in Montepuez and strengthened health services with the opening of six health centers. We supported the Covid 19 vaccination of 1.4 million people in conflict-affected areas and three hard-to-reach districts in the central provinces.

We visited prisons and completed a health and sanitation assessment to support future actions on behalf of persons deprived of their liberty. We also help locate and reunite family members who have been separated due to the conflict. To improve knowledge of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), which aims to protect civilians in situations of armed conflict, we cooperate with the defense and security forces of Mozambique and other countries, the judiciary and academia.

From January to June 2022:

Emergency assistance

6,000 kits of basic household items (buckets, kitchen utensils, soap, mats, mosquito nets, blankets and shelter tarps) were delivered to the newly displaced people of Ancuabe

4,236 families (21,180 people) received basic household items in 14 locations

2,905 displaced families in Pemba, Metuge, Montepuez and Chimoio districts received cash assistance for social protection to help them meet urgent basic needs and start small businesses

Health care

6 health centers in Pemba and Montepuez were rehabilitated. With ICRC support, these centers have treated 187,395 patients, performed 16,715 antenatal consultations and delivered 3,740 deliveries

1,430,285 people in the provinces of Sofala, Manica and Cabo Delgado were vaccinated with our support of the national vaccination campaign against Covid 19

757,886 children under five were vaccinated against polio with our support of the national campaign, amid an outbreak of the disease in the country

200 CVM volunteers were trained to sensitize communities on vaccination against Covid 19

Health and community committee members were trained in mental and psychosocial health in health facilities and for community members

Water and sanitation

32 hand pumps and washing areas were built in Ibo and Montepuez, which improved access to water for 10,000 people. We installed solar powered water pumps

Together with the Red Cross of Mozambique, we created and trained community committees for the management and maintenance of the water supply system.

Families separated due to armed conflict

We trained Mozambican Red Cross volunteers to work on the Restoration of Family Links (RFL) program, in addition to expanding the program to cover different areas affected by the conflict

Promoting respect for IHL

We collaborated with the authorities in the establishment of the Interministerial Commission on Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (IHL)

We introduced IHL into the curricula of mandatory training programs for the Judiciary System, in addition to disseminating IHL to the Legislative, Judiciary and Executive, as well as to academia, the police and the armed forces

Working with CVM

We train Mozambican Red Cross (CVM) volunteers to work in different areas (such as health, assistance, water, communication and Restoring Family Links)

We collaborated in the recruitment and training of CVM technicians in health, disaster management and communication, and supported the development of CVM's communication infrastructure

We carried out joint dissemination in communities

