Facts and Figures: ICRC Humanitarian Response in Mozambique (January to December 2021)

Mozambique: improving access to food, housing and health for displaced people

Mozambique faces a triple humanitarian crisis: exposure to armed conflict, persistent threats from climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recent attacks in different districts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado and the ones occurred in Niassa province in December 2021 once again forced thousands of people to leave their homes for safer areas, just as the rainy season was about to begin. The COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the region is also a cause for concern.

In response to the crisis in Mozambique, the ICRC is scaling up its activities in the country and strengthening capacities jointly with the Mozambique Red Cross Society (CVM) to continue to assist and protect people in need.

We continue to distribute much-needed emergency relief provisions and provide livelihood support to displaced and host communities in regions affected by the conflict in northern Mozambique, while remaining flexible and quick in our response. In addition to assistance and improved access to basic needs such as health care and water, one of our key priorities is putting people separated by the conflict in contact with their relatives.

In 2021:

57,000 people from displaced and host communities in Cabo Delgado Province received emergency relief, including tarpaulins and essential household items, seeds and tools, fishing equipment, and cash assistance

10,990 returnees and displaced people in 13 schools across the Central Provinces were benefited with the provision of school kits. The donation of furniture to two schools benefiting 672 students

223,000 people from both the displaced and host communities were benefited by the support to nine health centers including the infrastructure extension of seven of them in Pemba, Ibo and Montepuez districts, in Cabo Delgado Province.

44,000 people in Cabo Delgado Province, including on the Quirimbas Archipelago, had their access to water improved by the construction of water handpumps, new boreholes and urban network extensions

2,343 tracing requests enquiries were initiated, and 190 phone calls between separated family members by the conflict were arranged together with the National Society.

500 soldiers of the Mozambique Armed Defense Forces were trained on the Fundamental Principles of IHL and 67 officers from different police stations in Pemba, Cabo Delgado, in basic humanitarian principles related to the use of force and firearms

500 kits with essential household items were donated to the Mozambique Red Cross (CVM) in Cabo Delgado to further build its emergency stock