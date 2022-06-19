An Evaluation of the Impact of the Logistics Cluster Training Programme: Humanitarian Response to Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth in Mozambique 2019

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Since the creation of the Cluster Approach, the importance of having well-trained personnel both at the global and field-level has been recognized and continuously re-emphasized. The following pages will highlight how the Global Logistics Cluster (GLC) Training Programme, with the generous support of the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO) funding, seems to haveplayed an important role in improving overall emergency response.

Based on the Inter-Agency Standing Committee ( IASC) Guidelines on the Cluster Approach, one of the key pillars of the GLC strategy is to strengthen the ability of humanitarian actors to meet humanitarian needs vis-à-vis supply chain challenges. To achieve this, the GLC commits significant time and resources to the Global Logistics Cluster Training Programme.

This evaluation report seeks to determine the impact of the GLC Training Programme on the humanitarian logistics community by conducting a Level Four Evaluation based on the Kirkpatrick Evaluation Framework.2This evaluation aims to measure and describe the impact that the Training Programme had on the humanitarian operations in response to Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which hit Mozambique in 2019. Based on the findings, the Training Programme has made a positive contribution to the overall emergency response in the following five key areas: 1) Participants of the Logistics Cluster trainings are familiarized with tools and procedures in advance of an emergency, 2) Networks are developed in advance and lead to better engagement with the Logistics Cluster, 3) Participants are familiarized with the challenges and learn how to prioritize critical activities, 4) Participants are able to prepare operational plans, and 5) Participants are prepared to work under stress and pressure.

Insights from the interviewees showed that the GLC Training Programme equipped humanitarian workers with skills, knowledge, and attitude to support their humanitarian organizations to perform supply chain tasks despite numerous contextual challenges. This evaluation also found that, due to the nature of the emergency simulation training, an incredible amount of content was covered in five days with limited time for reflection. Thishindered to what extent the participants were able to reflect and consider how the lessons they learnt could be transferred into their real work environment. Therefore, while participants felt that the actual conditions of a disaster were successfully simulated there may be a need to modify or add to the training format to ensure ample time for reflection and debrief.

Participants also expressed a desire to learn more about technical tasks in the response scenario. Should the GLC choose to act on this recommendation, this suggests a need to either better manage the expectations of the training or alter the learning objectives to include more technical tasks, as this is not currently the intention of the training as stated to the researchers by the GLC.