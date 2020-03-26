Ethiopia Confirms Death of 64 Citizens in Mozambique

Addis Ababa, March 26/2020( ENA)The Ethiopian Embassy in South Africa confirmed the death of 64 Ethiopians in container bound for Mozambique via Malawi.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassy was able to identify the deceased with the help of the surviving Ethiopians.

It was reported that 78 Ethiopian migrants have been loaded in a cargo container attached to a truck in Tete province, Northwest Mozambique.

The migrants have been suffocated along the journey, which caused the death of 64 Ethiopians. Only 14 of them survived.

All of the migrants did not have a valid travel document.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reiterates its heartfelt condolences on the casualty of migrant Ethiopians, and wishes for comfort to the families of the deceased and their loved ones.

The Ethiopian Embassy in South Africa, the Government of Mozambique, IOM in Mozambique, and members of the Ethiopian Community are currently providing assistance and support to the 14 survivors, it pointed out.

The ministry added that survivors will soon be returned to Ethiopia after the necessary travel documents have been secured.

Northwest of Mozambique, the Tete province, is a popular transit point for victims of human traffickers who aspire to travel to South Africa, it was learned.