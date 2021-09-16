EMSN107: IDP camps monitoring and assessment in Mozambique

Event Type: Humanitarian (Population displacement (IDP))Activation Time (UTC): 2021-09-14 00:00Activation Status: Open

Affected Countries/Territories: Republic of Mozambique

Authorised User: EU Delegation Mozambique

Activation Overview

The CEMS Risk and Recovery Standard (RRM STD) has been activated by EEAS (European External Action Service) as Authorized User (AU), on behalf of the End User (EU) that is the World Bank Group (WBG), in order to support EU Delegation, World Bank, UN and AfDB in a Recovery and Peace Building Assessment (RPBA). This aims at understanding causes of the conflict in the North of Mozambique, and at developing a strategy for future Government's intervention in the area.

The ongoing conflict in Cabo Delgado Province, started on 5th October 2017 in the port town of Mocímboa da Praia, is mainly fought between Islamist militants attempting to establish an Islamic state in the region, and Mozambican security forces. Since 2017, Mozambican militants backed by Tanzanians and other foreigners have thwarted the weak security forces' efforts to defeat them and perpetrated atrocities against civilians. Thousands have died and hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced . According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix, at the end of April 2021 the total number of individuals forcibly displaced because of the conflict was higher than 700000.

This activation will provide Internally Displaced People status in 10 AOIs through the RRM STANDARD product P19 and camps impact assessment on land use through products P03 and P14.