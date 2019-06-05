05 Jun 2019

Emergency obstetric care saves lives in Mozambique

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 03 Jun 2019 View Original

In the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Idai, Dr. Elsa Jacinto, an obstetrician and gynecologist, was deployed to the storm-ravaged Buzi District to support the provisional health directorate. It was there that she encountered a deadly emergency.

A pregnant 14-year-old girl arrived at the Buzi District Hospital with serious obstetric complications. She had gone into labour the day before, but her baby was in a dangerous position.

Dr. Jacinto, who usually works in UNFPA’s Beira sub-office, recognized that the girl and her baby were both at grave risk, and that a vaginal delivery was not possible. She performed an emergency Caesarean section delivery in a clinical tent, which is managed by Samaritan’s Purse.

The operation was successful. A healthy baby girl was born, and both mother and daughter are on their way to recovery.

Early childbearing and inadequate access to maternal health services are two of the main contributing factors in the high number of maternal deaths among young women in Africa. Girls aged 15-19 years are twice as likely to die during childbirth as women 20 years and above. Coupled with HIV, complications during pregnancy and childbirth are the leading cause of death for young women aged 15-19 years, with 26 per cent of all maternal deaths occurring among adolescents.

Dr. Jacinto says the experience of helping crisis-affected women and girls in Mozambique has been deeply rewarding. “I am able to ensure these young girls and women are able to go back to their families, villages, and camps with their babies, ready to confront their next challenge,” she said. “They are still working to rebuild their lives… the effort [gives] them one less thing to worry about.”

UNFPA has provided equipment and reproductive health kits to the Buzi District Hospital, with support from the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.