Emergency Grant Aid in response to the humanitarian crisis in the Province of Cabo Delgado and surrounding areas in Mozambique

On October 9, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of four million and two hundred thousand US dollars for persons internally displaced due to deteriorating security conditions in the Province of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique and their host communities.

The grant is to provide food, shelter and non-food items to meet basic needs, assistance in the areas of health and medical care, protection for vulnerable people such as women and camp coordination and camp management through the Internatioanl Organization of Migration (IOM), the World Food Programme(WFP), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) , the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs(OCHA). In addition, the grant will help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 by supporting the health sector.