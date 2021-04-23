Emergency Funding Released as Nearly 4,000 More People Flee Cabo Delgado

Pemba – Nearly 4,000 people have fled in Palma in northern Mozambique in the past week, pushing the total number of displaced to almost 25,000 according to data collected by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which this week contributed USD 1.2 million to the response.

“Hundreds of people with urgent humanitarian needs are arriving daily by foot, bus and boat due to the instability in Palma,” IOM Mozambique Chief of Mission Laura Tomm-Bonde said.

“We continue to deliver life-saving assistance but need further support to help foster durable solutions for thousands of internally displaced families so they can begin building a new future for themselves and their families.”

IOM's humanitarian operations in northern Mozambique are funded by donor agencies, with the support of a USD 1.2 million contribution from IOM’s Migration Emergency Funding Mechanism. The Organization’s Director of Operations and Emergencies will arrive in Mozambique tomorrow to further assess the situation and to reaffirm IOM's commitment to support people in need in this region.

More than half of the displaced are in the districts of Mueda (6,970) and Nangade (6,733) on the northern border with Tanzania. Others have moved farther south in Cabo Delgado province; 5,000 people have arrived in Pemba City, and a further 3,795 to Montepuez district.

Malitate Ali, a mother of six including a newborn, found shelter with a relative in Pemba and is receiving psychosocial support from IOM.

“In Palma, armed groups came, they burnt stores, houses and beheaded people,” she said. “Some of my family members were taken and injured. I need food and clothing for my children, especially my baby. If peace returns to Palma, then I shall return.”

IOM continues to provide psychosocial and protection assistance to hundreds of displaced people from Palma, including psychosocial first aid, group counselling, and individual assistance.