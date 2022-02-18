Education Cluster cyclone/rainy season update #1 Tropical storm Ana (Reporting until 17 February 2022)

Education Cluster Response

Partners Plan International, Save the Children, UNICEF and WE World GVC, have conducted rapid assessments in collaboration with the Cabo Delgado,Nampula, Tete, Zambezia and Manica Provincial Directorates and INGD.

7158 Students have been supported through tent, student kit, school kit and recreation kit distribution in Nampula.

2006 Students and 47 Teachers have been supported through tent, recreation kit and tarp distribution in Zambezia.

1600 Students have been supported through student kit, school kit, recreation kit, tarps and blackboard distribution in Manica.

250 Students have been supported with TLS in Cabo Delgado.

With further topical depressions still forming, INGD reports torrential rain expected to impact the provinces of Manica, Nampula, Tete, Sofala and Zambezia in the upcoming days. The climatic emergencies compounding in these provinces leaves thousands of children unable to go to school due to damaged classrooms and lack of materials.