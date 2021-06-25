ECHO Factsheet - Mozambique (Last updated 24/06/2021)

Introduction

In Mozambique, nearly 2 million people are currently facing severe food insecurity due to the security situation, the drought, and the socio-economic impact of COVID-19. The fragile humanitarian situation in Mozambique’s Northern Province of Cabo Delgado continues to deteriorate. An escalation of violence has internally displaced more than 700,000 people. At least 1.3 million people are estimated to require immediate humanitarian assistance and protection in Cabo Delgado and neighbouring provinces of Niassa and Nampula.

What are the needs?

Mozambique faces multiple shocks, including the conflict in Cabo Delgado, frequent natural hazards, disease outbreaks and the current impact of COVID-19.

The armed conflict in Cabo Delgado escalated in 2020, with a significant increase in the number and scope of attacks of armed groups and the subsequent humanitarian impact.

Extreme weather events including floods, cyclones and droughts occur regularly, with their frequency and intensity increasing because of climate change. Mozambique has not yet fully recovered from powerful cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which hit the country in 2019.

The population remains highly vulnerable to small-scale but frequent hazards. More recently, tropical storm Chalane and tropical cyclone Eloise hit central Mozambique in December 2020 and January 2021 respectively, bringing strong winds and heavy rains. In 2021, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that 93.000 people are still living in internal displacement because of floods and cyclones

Nearly 2 million people are facing severe food insecurity (crisis or emergency levels), including 900,000 in Cabo Delgado. The increase in food insecurity since 2020 is attributed to several factors, including the security situation and armed conflict, drought and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

How are we helping?

In 2021, the EU allocated more than €17 million in humanitarian assistance. The EU is supporting those affected by the conflict in the northern part of the country, including the internally displaced and their host communities. Our assistance includes protection as an overarching element; shelter; non-food items; water and sanitation; education in emergencies; and access to health care.

While the emergency response in the northern part of Mozambique has significantly increased to become a humanitarian priority in 2021, the EU is also maintaining its support towards enhancing disaster preparedness in the country. Preparedness and prompt action can reduce the impact of natural hazards and help save lives and properties. To this end, the EU supports actions that step up the capacity of communities and supports local and national disaster management authorities prepare for and respond to disasters.

Several EU-funded projects use technology and innovative approaches, such as drones -- used in the Idai response in Mozambique and Malawi - to map high-risk areas, or mobile text messages to warn communities of impending dangers, and allow communities to provide information to the disaster management authorities.

The EU also supports disaster preparedness actions in schools through safe learning facilities, training of teachers in early warning and teaching children how to stay safe. Building on lessons learned during the 2019 floods, the European Commission also worked on strategic emergency stock prepositioning, to facilitate and speed up the response to natural hazards.

To address and mitigate the repercussions of COVID-19, EU humanitarian aid partners have adapted their programmes to provide personal protection equipment, promote basic hygiene such as hand-washing, and undertake awareness activities.

In addition, the European Commission is providing €100 million in humanitarian assistance to support the rollout of vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 in countries in Africa with critical humanitarian needs and fragile health systems. At least €8 million out of this funding are earmarked for the Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region -- of which €2.5 million will support the rollout of vaccination campaigns in Mozambique.