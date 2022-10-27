ECHO Factsheet - Mozambique (Last updated 21/10/2022)

Introduction

The fragile humanitarian situation in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado continues to deteriorate.

An escalation of violence has internally displaced more than 946,000 people. At least 1.5 million people are estimated to require immediate humanitarian assistance and protection in Cabo Delgado and in neighbouring provinces of Niassa and Nampula.

Over 1.4 million people are currently facing severe food insecurity in the country due to the security situation, the drought, and the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 mitigating measures.

What are the needs?

Mozambique faces multiple shocks, including conflict in northern Mozambique, frequent natural hazards, and disease outbreaks further compounded by the impact of COVID-19 restrictive measures.

The armed conflict in Cabo Delgado escalated in 2020, with a significant increase in the number and scope of attacks of armed groups and the subsequent humanitarian impact.

Needs are overwhelming in the country:

about 1.5 million people require protection, food assistance, nutrition services, health, education, water and sanitation, and shelter

over 1.4 million people are acutely food insecure, out of which 1.1 million in Cabo Delgado and neighbouring provinces of Niassa and Nampula.

The food insecurity is attributed to several factors, including the security situation and armed violence, drought, and the impact of COVID-19.

Moreover, Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine is also impacting the price, availability and access to food, fuel, fertilisers, and other commodities. It is projected to further exacerbate food insecurity and result in the deterioration of overall humanitarian situation in Mozambique.

Extreme weather events including floods, cyclones and droughts occur regularly, with their frequency and intensity increasing due to climate change. The country is still recovering from powerful cyclones Idai and Kenneth in 2019 affecting more than 1.5 million people.

More recently, the passage of tropical storm Ana in January 2022, tropical depression Dumako in February and cyclone Gombe in March has affected more than 200,000 people. Tens of thousands of people remain internally displaced due to floods and cyclones, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

How are we helping?

In 2022, the EU allocated over €28 million in humanitarian assistance. The EU supports the most vulnerable people affected by armed violence in the northern part of the country, including the internally displaced and their host communities.

Through a multi-sectoral approach, we help provide (i) protection services, (ii) shelter and non-food items; (iii) water and sanitation; (iv) food and nutrition assistance; (v) logistics; and (vi) education in emergencies.

The overall budget includes more than €8 million to address food insecurity and increasing costs of logistics. The aim is to mitigate the negative impact of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine on the price and availability of food, fuel, fertilisers and other commodities in Mozambique.

In 2021, we complemented our humanitarian assistance with 3 EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights in June and July. The flights transported 20 tonnes of humanitarian cargo, such as personal protection and medical equipment, hygiene kits, medical ventilators, supplementary food and water and sanitation equipment.

In addition, the European Commission provided €100 million in humanitarian assistance to support the rollout of vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 in countries in Africa with critical humanitarian needs and fragile health systems.

Out of this funding, €8.9 million was allocated to the Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region in 2021, of which €2.5 million supports the rollout of vaccination campaigns in Mozambique.

The emergency response in the northern part of Mozambique has become a humanitarian priority since 2021. Nevertheless, the EU is also maintaining its support towards enhancing disaster preparedness in the country.

Preparedness and prompt action can reduce the impact of natural hazards and help save lives and properties. To this end, the EU supports actions that step up the capacity of communities and supports local and national disaster management authorities prepare for and respond to disasters.

The EU also supports disaster preparedness actions in schools through safe learning facilities, training teachers in early warning and teaching children how to stay safe. Building on lessons learned during the 2019 floods, the European Commission also worked on strategic emergency stock prepositioning to facilitate and speed up the response to natural hazards.

Several EU-funded projects use technology and innovative approaches. For example, they use drones in the Idai response in Mozambique and Malawi to map high-risk areas. In addition, they also use mobile text messages to warn communities of impending dangers and allow communities to provide information to the disaster management authorities.

The EU is implementing an integrated approach to respond to the multi-dimensional needs of the populations affected by the armed violence and in view of addressing the root causes of the Cabo Delgado crisis.

The integrated approach sets out humanitarian, development, peacebuilding and security actions both ongoing and to be conducted in the short, medium and longer term while complying with international humanitarian law, human rights and the rule of law.

This complementarity translates into a set of interventions. EU humanitarian aid remains based on needs and in full respect of the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

Last updated: 21/10/2022\

Facts & figures

Over 1.4 million people face severe food insecurity including 1.1 million conflict-affected people in northern Mozambique.

More than 1.5 million people affected by armed violence in Northern Mozambique (UN OCHA)

Over 946,000 people displaced by violence in Cabo Delgado (UN OCHA)

EU humanitarian funding:

Over €28 million in 2022.

Around €18 million in 2021