Durable Solutions in northern Mozambique

A. Background

The situation in Cabo Delgado Province in northern Mozambique remains complex, with armed forces working on securing urban centers amidst the ongoing threat of non-state armed groups (NSAGs).

Recently, the Mozambican authorities have authorized the deployment and support of troops from the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and from the Rwandan government to assist the Mozambican armed forces to combat NSAGs in Cabo Delgado. The deployment of both SADC and Rwandese forces has prompted NSAGs to melt away from areas civilians had fled from. However, UNDSS has already expressed caution as it remains unclear whether these actions have effectively reduced the capacity of NSAGs, since presence and fighting continues in certain locations and civilian authorities have not been reestablished. Furthermore, towns recently retaken have experienced widescale destruction (such as has been seen in Mocimboa da Praia). From the side of the UN (UNDSS), security assessments are planned to assess whether humanitarian and development actors will be able to access these areas soon.

Within this context, authorities shared verbally with the HC/RC that they are working on a 90-day plan to assess infrastructure damages in retaken areas, which could pave the way for the returns of internally displaced persons (IDPs). At present, UN engagement in these plans has not yet been defined, however, it is likely that the UN will be called upon to support restoring services and provide assistance to facilitate a gradual return of IDPs. The HC/RC reiterated that for UN involvement a coordinated and clear approach is needed thus requiring the UN to engage with authorities at all levels as well as the IDPs themselves ensuring gender, age and diversity inclusion. The DHC a.i in Pemba also stressed the importance of agreeing on a principled approach, including information-sharing between humanitarian and early recovery partners.

During the HCT on 18 August, agency heads were encouraged to initiate discussions around the formulation of a broader strategy aimed at achieving durable and sustainable solutions in the medium/longterm, in addition to continued support for the immediate emergency needs of the IDPs that continue to flee the northern areas of Cabo Delgado.

During the HCT, the HC/RC proposed a common strategy that would contain the following steps: