Drought in Madagascar: Switzerland to provide 1 million Swiss francs

Bern, 09.02.2021 - Switzerland has announced the allocation one million Swiss francs to support humanitarian activities in Madagascar. It is responding to the country's authorities' appeal for international aid.

In the south of the island, food is becoming scarce for for more than one million people. According to initial estimates, more than a third of the population in these regions will be dependent on humanitarian aid by May. Covid-19 is making the situation even worse.

In view of these alarming prospects, the authorities of Madagascar have launched an appeal for international aid. Switzerland is responding by providing one million Swiss francs. The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) is contributing half a million francs to the UN World Food Programme. The other half million is allocated to water and sanitation needs.

The SDC and the Swiss Embassy on the ground will continue to monitor the situation and take further relief measures as needed. Madagascar is currently experiencing the worst drought in the last ten years.

Swiss Humanitarian Aid works to protect the interests of vulnerable people before, during and after conflicts, crises and natural disasters. It focuses on reconstruction and rehabilitation of the affected areas, disaster preparedness, protection of vulnerable persons and emergency aid. Humanitarian Aid is part of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and is part of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

