Distributing essential aid to vulnerable families in Beira

Since Cyclone Idai struck Mozambique in mid-March, residents of Beira’s poorest municipalities, the ‘barrios,’ have faced an uphill struggle to meet their daily needs—food, water, shelter, and health care.

Humanity & Inclusion’s Atlas Logistics team coordinated the immediate clean-up efforts in these forgotten communities. It was essential to remove debris created by the storm so that humanitarian actors, including HI, could access hard-to-reach areas to deliver aid. Over five weeks, our logistics unit employed 443 local residents, half of whom are women.

Ensuring vulnerable families are included

Today, these impoverished communities face the daunting task of rebuilding. For vulnerable individuals, people with disabilities, older adults, and single mothers, finding the resources to repair or rebuild their homes is even more challenging. That’s why Humanity & Inclusion’s team is identifying vulnerable families in need and providing them with vital support.

Distributing shelter repair kits

Over the next three weeks, we will distribute 2,500 standard shelter repair kits which includes the following items: tarpaulin, rope, nails, washers, hoe, machete, saw, shovel, and hammer

Humanity & Inclusion’s activities

Completed

Debris removal to provide access to all main roads

Debris removal in 11 districts of Beira city

Surveillance and creation of 6 road access maps—shared with all humanitarian actors

Ongoing

Distribution of 2,500 shelter repair kits to the most vulnerable residents of 10 districts in Beira city

Distribution of 815 essential household item kits to Humanity & Inclusion’s existing beneficiaries

Humanity & Inclusion in Mozambique

Humanity & Inclusion has been working in Mozambique since 1986, and is best known there for our work helping victims of landmines and other explosive ordnance left from the country’s civil war. We ran a large demining operation that wrapped up when the country declared itself mine free in 2015. Most recently, staff work to promote the rights and social participation of people with disabilities, support civil society to improve the social inclusion of people with disabilities, and prevent the development of disabilities.