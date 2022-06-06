Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.161/25 - 31 May 2022

During the reporting period (25 to 31 May 2022), a total of 128 movements were recorded - 68 arrivals (4,017 individuals), 30 returns (2,230 individuals), 26 departures (614 individuals), and 4 transits (299 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Macomia (3,089 individuals), Quissanga (278 individuals), Muidumbe (153 individuals) and Meluco (121 individuals). The largest return movements were recorded in Palma (1,587 individuals), Muidumbe (287 individuals), Quissanga (184 individuals) and intended return movements originating from Montepuez (161 individuals). The largest departure movement were observed in Nangade (435 individuals) and Mueda (101 individuals). Of the total population, 25 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 75 per cent of reported individuals have been displaced more than once prior to this movement.