Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.160/18 - 24 May 2022)

During the reporting period (18 to 24 May 2022), a total of 93 movements were recorded - 36 arrivals (2,088 individuals), 31 returns (1,751 individuals), 25 departures (670 individuals), and 1 transit (25 individuals). The largest arrival movement was recorded in Macomia (1,844 individuals).The largest return movements were recorded in Palma (1,026 individuals), Macomia (256 individuals), Montepuez (247 individuals) and Muidumbe (377 individuals). The largest departure movement was observed in Nangade (533 individuals). The largest transit movement was observed in Mueda (25 individuals). Of the total population, 12 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 88 per cent of reported individuals have been displaced more than once prior to this movement.