Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.158 (04 - 10 May 2022)

During the reporting period (04 to 10 May 2022), a total of 76 movements were recorded - 28 returns (4,487 individuals), 29 arrivals (2,580 individuals), 16 departures (398 individuals), and 3 transits (249 individuals). The largest return movements were recorded in Muidumbe (3,878 individuals), Palma (371 individuals) and Macomia (158 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Macomia (2,319 individuals), and Nangade (237 individuals). The largest departure movement was observed in Nangade (285 individuals). The largest transit movement was observed in Mueda (249 individuals). Of the total population, 6 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 94 per cent of reported individuals have been displaced more than once prior to this movement.