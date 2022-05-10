Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.157 (27 April - 03 May 2022)

During the reporting period (27 April to 03 May 2022), a total of 18 movements were recorded - 7 returns (1,276 individuals), 10 arrivals (311 individuals), and 1 departure (32 individuals). The largest return movements were recorded in Muidumbe (1,118 individuals) and Palma (158 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Nangade (239 individuals), and Ancuabe (67 individuals). The departure was observed in Metuge (32 individuals). Of the total population, 10 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 90 per cent of reported individuals have been displaced more than once prior to this movement.