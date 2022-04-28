Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.155/20 - 26 April 2022

During the reporting period (20 to 26 April 2022), a total of 66 movements were recorded - 13 returns (4,957 individuals), 51 arrivals (1,716 individuals), and 2 departures (110 individuals). The largest return movements were recorded in Muidumbe (4,695 individuals) and Palma (257 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Macomia (784 individuals), Nangade (686 individuals) and Muidumbe (215 individuals). The largest departure was observed in Metuge (110 individuals). Of the total population, 11 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 89 per cent of reported individuals have been displaced more than once prior to this movement.