Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.126/ 13 - 19 October 2021

During the reporting period (13 to 19 October 2021), a total of 57 movements were recorded - 24 departures (680 individuals), 7 returns (647 individuals), 23 arrivals (488 individuals), and 3 transits (47 individuals), The largest departures were recorded in Montepuez (365 individuals), Chiure (212 individuals), and Ibo (67 individuals). The largest arrivals were recorded in Nangade (283 individuals), Ancuabe (91 individuals) and Montepuez (45 individuals). More than half of the population (60%) were displaced for the first time. An estimated 40 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest movement.