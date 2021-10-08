Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No.124/ 29 September - 05 October 2021

During the reporting period (29 September to 05 October 2021), a total of 90 movements were recorded - 65 arrivals (1,912 individuals), 21 departures (165 individuals), and 4 transits (169 individuals), The largest arrivals were recorded in Metuge (793 individuals), Nangade (701 individuals), and Cidade de Pemba (171 individuals). The largest departures were recorded in Montepuez (303 individuals) and Ibo (303 individuals). More than half of the population (63%) were displaced for the ­first time. An estimated 37 per cent of observed movements had been displaced prior to this latest movement.