Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 98/ 27 March - 2nd June 2021 15:00h

Following the recent attacks in Palma Sede, DTM teams in Nangade, Mueda, Montepuez, Ancuabe, Metuge, Balama, Namuno, Chiure, Mecufi, Ibo and Pemba districts continue to register significant rise in IDP arrivals since 27 March. On the 2nd of June 2021, an estimated number of 1,635 IDPs were registered in the districts of Balama, Pemba, Mueda, Nangade, Metuge and Chiure districts bringing the total number of IDPs to 66,418 people who have been displaced from Palma.