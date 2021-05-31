Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 96/ 27 March - 31 May 2021 15:00h

Following the recent attacks in Palma Sede, DTM teams in Nangade, Mueda, Montepuez, Ancuabe, Metuge, Balama, Namuno, Chiure, Mecufi, Ibo and Pemba districts continue to register significant rise in IDP arrivals since 27 March. On the 31st of May 2021, an estimated number of 1,510 IDPs were registered in the receiving districts bringing the total number of IDPs to 64,099 people who have been displaced from Palma.