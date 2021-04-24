Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 62 (27 March - 24 April 2021) 15:00h

Following the recent attacks in Palma Sede, DTM teams in Nangade, Mueda, Montpuez, and Pemba districts continue to register significant rise in IDP arrivals since 27 March. On 24 April 2021, an estimated number of 1,053 IDPs were registered in the four districts bringing the total number of IDPs to 26,732 people who have been displaced from Palma. IDPs continue to arrive in Nangade on foot and by bus from Nangade to Mueda, Montepuez, and Pemba.