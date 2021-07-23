Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 27/ 20 - 23 July 2021

Following the recent attacks in Muidumbe district, DTM teams in Mueda, Montepuez, Nangade, Metuge, Mecufi, and Cidade de Pemba continue to observe movements amongst displaced populations. In the districts of Mueda, Montepuez, Metuge, and Cidade de Pemba, a significant rise in IDP arrivals has been recorded from 20 to 23 July 2021. An estimated 1,338 individuals have arrived to these districts, with children constituting a majority (49%) of the movement. In addition, 35 elderly persons were recorded during the assessments.