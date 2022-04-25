Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 153/ 13 - 19 April 2022

During the reporting period (13 to 19 April 2022), a total of 41 movements were recorded - 8 returns (3,851 individuals), 28 arrivals (776 individuals), and 3 departures (20 individuals). The largest return movements were recorded in Muidumbe (3,827 individuals) and Palma (20 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Nangade (450 individuals) and Macomia (208 individuals). The largest departure was observed in Ibo (13 individuals). Of the total population, 11 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 89 per cent of reported individuals have been displaced more than once prior to this movement.