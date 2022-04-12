Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 152/ 30 March - 05 April 2022

During the reporting period (30 March to 05 April 2022), a total of 40 movements were recorded - 34 arrivals (3,572 individuals), 4 departures (70 individuals), 1 transit (19 individuals) and 1 return (24 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Muidumbe (2,339 individuals), Mueda (551 individuals), Nangade (419 individuals) and Montepuez (123 individuals). The largest departures were observed in Mueda (24 individuals) and Nangade (22 individuals). The transit was observed in Nangade (19 individuals). The return was observed in Montepuez (24 individuals). Of the total population, 17 per cent of the mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 83 per cent of reported to having been displaced more than once prior to this movement.