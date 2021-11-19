Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 130/ 10 - 16 November 2021

During the reporting period (10 to 16 November 2021), a total of 58 movements were recorded - 40 arrivals (5,853 individuals), 14 departures (161 individuals), 2 transits (63 individuals), and 2 intended return movements (87 individuals), The largest arrivals were recorded in Mueda (3,139 individuals), Ancuabe (2,204 individuals) and Nangade (382 individuals). The largest departure was recorded in Mueda (85 individuals). The largest transit was recorded in Mueda (63 individuals). The intended return movements were observed in Montepuez (15 individuals), Balama (11 individuals), Mueda (148 individuals) and Nangade (72 individuals). Less than one quarter of the total population (15%) were displaced for the first time. An estimated 75 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest movement.