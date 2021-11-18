Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 127/ 20 - 26 October 2021

During the reporting period (20 to 26 October 2021), a total of 58 movements were recorded - 13 returns (909 individuals), 19 arrivals (544 individuals), 21 departures (268 individuals), and 5 transits (267 individuals), The largest returns were recorded in Nangade (743 individuals), and Mueda (104 individuals). The largest arrival was recorded in Nangade (425 individuals). The largest departure was recorded in Chiure (112 individuals). Less than half of the population (22%) were displaced for the first time. An estimated 78 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest movement.