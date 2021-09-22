Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 122/ 15 - 21 September 2021

During the reporting period (15 to 21 September 2021), a total of 76 movements were recorded - 44 arrivals (1,130 individuals), 31 departures (1,524 individuals) and 1 transit (34 individuals), The largest arrivals were recorded in Nangade (730 individuals) and Mueda (141 individuals). The largest departures were recorded in Ancuabe (944 individuals), and Mueda (393 individuals). A total of 7 individuals originated from Palma district. Almost half of the population (46%) were displaced for the first time from Muidumbe and Nangade. An estimated 54 per cent of observed movements had been displaced prior to this latest movement.