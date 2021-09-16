Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 120/ 08 - 14 September 2021

During the reporting period (08 to 14 September 2021), a total of 76 movements were recorded - 38 arrivals (1,421 individuals), 32 departures (1,647 individuals) and 6 returns, The largest arrival was recorded in Nangade (1,118 individuals). The largest departures were recorded in Ancuabe (940 individuals), Ibo (238 individuals), Montepuez (165 individuals), and Balama (116 individuals). A total of 49 individuals originated from Palma district. More than one third of the population (36%) were displaced for the first time from Muidumbe and Nangade. An estimated 64 per cent of observed movements had been displaced prior to this latest movement.