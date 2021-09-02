Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 117/ 25 - 31 August 2021

During the reporting period (25 to 31 August 2021), a total of 73 movements were recorded - 62 arrivals (2,059 individuals), 11 departures (167 individuals), The largest arrivals were recorded in Nangade (741 individuals), Montepuez (443 individuals), Mueda (259 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (220 individuals), and Ibo (216 individuals). A total 222 individuals originated from Palma district. Almost half of the population (42%) were displaced for the first time following attacks in Muidumbe and Nangade. An estimated 58 per cent of observed movements had been displaced prior to this latest movement.