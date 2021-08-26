Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 116/ 18 - 24 August 2021

During the reporting period (18 to 24 August 2021), a total of 114 movements were recorded - 95 arrivals (4,886 individuals), 19 departures (700 individuals), The largest arrivals were recorded in Mueda (1,804 individuals), Nangade (967 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (869 individuals), Montepuez (740 individuals), and Ibo (187 individuals). A total 1,467 individuals originated from Palma district. More than one quarter of the population (27%) were displaced for the first time following attacks in Muidumbe and Nangade. An estimated 77 per cent of observed movements had been displaced prior to this latest movement.