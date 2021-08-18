Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 114/ 11 - 17 August 2021

During the reporting period (11 to 17 August 2021), a total of 139 movements were recorded - 112 arrivals (4,171 individuals), 25 departures (2,480 individuals), and 2 transits (60 individuals). The largest arrivals were recorded in Montepuez (1,247 individuals), Nangade (1,014 individuals), Mueda (654 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (470 individuals), Ibo (262 individuals), Meconta (121 individuals), and Metuge (109 individuals). Records note 592 individual movements originating from Palma district. One quarter of the population (25%) were displaced for the first time following attacks in Muidumbe and Nangade. An estimated 75% of observed movements had been displaced prior to this latest movement.