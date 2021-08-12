Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mozambique, Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 113/ 04 - 10 August 2021

During the reporting period (04 to 10 August 2021), a total of 145 movements were recorded - 128 arrivals (5,484 individuals), 14 departures (736 individuals), and 3 transits (102 individuals). The largest arrivals were recorded in Mueda (1,878 individuals), Nangade (1,079 individuals), Montepuez (1,067 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (628 individuals), Ibo (265 individuals), Metuge (184 individuals), and Chiure (120 individuals). Records note 802 individual movements originating from Palma district. Half of the population (50%) were displaced for the first time following attacks in Muidumbe and Nangade. An estimated 50% of observed movements had been displaced prior to this latest movement.